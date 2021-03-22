This bold Congress bill called For the People Act is only bold for one party — the Democratic Party.
I believe this bill will allow ballot harvesting, days on end voting, no ID to vote, no signatures required on mail-in ballots and allows taxpayer dollars to go directly to politicians to fund their campaign. This bill also will consider lowering the voting age to 16.
People in this country illegally could vote as well. It will make sure that every eligible person is automatically signed up to vote.
This bill has too many flaws. This bill is against everything this country stands for in a complete and fair election.
The U.S. Constitution says every state is in charge of their own election process.
This bill will make elections controlled by the federal government.
This bill is so wrong in many ways. It is not For the People Act. It is only for power and control by the Democratic Party.
Don't be deceived by the title of this bill. This bill will destroy every fiber of our republic and election system.
Why allow no signatures on mail-in ballots and no voter ID?
Why allow ballot harvesting?
Why fund politicians’ campaigns?
Why allow up to 30 days to vote?
Why allow non-citizens to vote?
Maybe the answer to these questions is a question. Who benefits from this voting bill?
In my opinion it is the party who is pushing this bill, the Democratic Party.
This is not For The People Act bill.
It is the Power Act Bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.