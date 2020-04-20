I'm frustrated hearing people complain about voter suppression when someone is being asked for identification to vote.
The solution for this is to help those individuals without an ID get a valid ID. If they began that effort after the 2016 election, they would have solved the problem and maintained the integrity of the election progress by requiring ID.
Changing the laws to allow voters to vote without ID is increasing the likelihood of fraud and should be avoided.
Voting is a right and having a valid ID is a right. If any citizen of this country cannot afford a valid ID, the government should pay for that ID.
