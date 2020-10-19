In light of all the craziness that 2020 has brought, it seems that integrity in government is so important. Integrity is defined as "honest, upright, honorable, of high moral character."
These are qualities that Vicki Kraft exemplifies! Vicki consistently works to improve accountability and fiscal responsibility in our state government — something that impacts every Washingtonian. She has also been very active in working to protect our children from the serious problems with the new sex education program, which will cause more harm than good. Vicki truly cares about her constituents and works hard for us. Please re-elect Vick Kraft as our 17th District representative.
