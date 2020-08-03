When it comes to our District 17 Position 1 Representative we need Vicki Kraft. More than ever local businesses are suffering, and Vicki has constantly been a strong advocate for our small businesses. She was voted "Guardian of Small Business" by Washington's leading small business association.
Vicki also has past experience working directly with schools. Her earlier work in the private sector with Dell gave her hands-on experience equipping schools across the state with resources and innovations for teachers to provide the best education to students. It is clear this will be needed more than ever right now.
Vicki also protects our First Amendment rights freedom of speech, religion and the right for people to peaceably assemble. She strongly supports and protects parents' right to determine the best for their child, which is clearly guaranteed to every citizen in both our U.S. and Washington constitutions.
She is an NRA member and strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights, and will always stand for the citizens’ right to bear arms.
She is who we need in our government for a time such as this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.