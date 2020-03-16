Oregon closed schools for a quarantine period of 14 days. Why did Washington choose to close for 44 days? That’s unnecessary.
The epidemic of obesity has become pandemic, defined as an epidemic occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.
Kids staying home for 44 days will only increase the much more concerning pandemic of obesity in children.
The fear of old sickly people possibly dying from a bad flu is not more important than our children and the much worse pandemic of childhood obesity.
