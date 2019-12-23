Like many people, I’ve puzzled and puzzled as to what are the real differences between Democrats and Republicans. There was a time when you couldn’t tell the difference in Republican or Democrat policies, but not these days.
I have a theory that brain function may have a lot to do with our Republican and Democrat minds not meeting in the middle. So, who is better at governing, Democrats or Republicans? Let’s look at brain function for a minute.
The left-brain functions are logic, sequencing, linear thinking, mathematics, facts and thinking in words. This sounds like Republicans. Republicans look beyond Trump’s tweets because his actions speak louder than his tweets.
The right brain functions are imagination, holistic thinking, intuition, arts, rhythm, nonverbal cues, feelings, visualization and daydreaming. This sounds more like Democrats. Hence most Democrats don’t like Trump because of his tweets as they hurt “feelings.”
Certainly, we need both sides of our brain to function and we need Democrats and Republicans for our nation to function. Still, the problems we face seem to be exacerbated by politicians making decisions or promises based on “feelings.” Feelings are easily manipulated and Democratic politicians know that.
Let’s look at some objective evidence as to what works best. The 10 most fiscally solvent states are almost entirely Republican: Alaska, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Montana and Florida (a purple state).
The least solvent states are almost all run by Democrats: Maryland, New York, Maine, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Kentucky (the only Republican in this category).
Cities with the highest poverty rates are all run by Democrats. Those cities include: Detroit, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Miami, St. Louis, El Paso, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Newark.
Cities with the most crime are run by Democrats: Richmond, Kansas City, Newark, Milwaukee, Springfield, Baltimore, Cleveland, New Haven, Oakland and Little Rock.
Cites with the most homelessness are run by Democrats: New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, San Jose/Santa Clara, District of Columbia, San Francisco, Phoenix, Mesa/Maricopa County, Boston and Las Vegas.
Democrats want the constitution to change with the times. They see the constitution as a “living, changing document.”
Republicans espouse the constitution to be timeless and not in need of changing with the times. Republicans see it as a guide for our institutions, laws and adhere to our founders’ vision of small government.
So, as all of us listen to the President Trump impeachment and Senate trial hearings, listen to see if you hear facts or emotions being presented. Emotions are easily manipulated. Election year is upon us. Will you cast your vote based on facts or feelings? Free stuff tugs at the heart, but can we afford it?
Personally, I think our country runs best on facts with a sprinkling of emotion.
