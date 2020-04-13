What are we doing? Why are we panicking? We are Americans, not idiots. Climb out from under your beds, get dressed, have a cup of coffee and calm down.
I am a senior citizen and have never seen such fools in my life. The virus is something that kills people like me, not you. I have lived through the polio epidemic (look it up), had two different kinds of measles, chicken pox and mumps. This was just part of growing up — long before there were vaccines. I have lived through the Cuban Crisis, three wars and Sept. 11, 2001. We didn’t run and hide during the Cuban Crisis when the Russians and Cubans had nuclear missiles set to go off any second. We just went about our daily business.
My father taught me from a very young age not to panic. He said, “panic will kill you faster than anything you are facing. Take a moment and think.” He would know better than anyone else as he served in the South Pacific during World War II as well as the United States Army in Korea. He told me he saw too many good men die from sheer panic. I have personally been in a few situations when those words came back to me and actually saved my life.
With that said, I would like to know why everyone has decided to hoard food and paper goods. You know who you are. Do people really think that others don’t need food? I realize that kids are home from school and now eat just about everything in sight, but come on now; do you really need to buy the whole shelf at a time?
As a senior citizen perhaps being at risk, I can’t find anything at the store — they are sold out of food and paper products. Do any of you hoarders think that seniors don’t use toilet paper? Are we just expendable to you? We raised you fools — and what a job we did. We are your parents and grandparents. Shame on us and you for your selfishness and self-centered ways. Again, we the older generation who worked and paid taxes up the wazoo, raised children, it’s now our turn to take it easy. It is us who are vulnerable to this virus, not you. Do you have a mother or a grandmother? We eat too.
The grocery stores have set up special hours for seniors. Most of them have hours from 7 to 8 a.m. Some are 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wow. That means I have to get up at 4:30 a.m. to go shopping. I will have to walk around a dark parking lot by myself. Why can’t young people get up early and go shopping. This is ridiculous.
Not all of us live in nursing homes and are senile. Are we supposed to just roll over and die because you want six months of food from a virus you are not going to get? This is an old person’s virus and we are the vulnerable ones, not you. My 60-year-old sister just had it and is fine now. It’s just the flu. Look up the Balck Plague. We seniors happen to be the brave ones here and know not to panic. Be informed on this and stop listening to some of these newscasts that are trying to scare you into a frenzy. You young people stop being morons and make sure your moms, dads and grandparents are taken care of first. They are the ones who are vulnerable, not you. You now have a paid vacation. Take it easy. Play with your children. Read to them. Watch a movie. You are not going to die from this and I doubt I will either.
The panic has to end now.
Kathleen Willahan
Ridgefield
