It absolutely amazes me when I listen to the main media today opposed to the media of 19 years ago when Sept. 11, 2001, America suffered one of the worst disasters ever.
America came together then, partly because the main media reported truth and encouraging news reports instead of gloom and doom and political finger pointing news that only divides us as a nation.
There have been many good things Americans have done since the Chinese virus has hit our nation. Key biotech companies are making progress as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine grow. China claims to have discovered an antiviral drug that is “clearly effective” in treating COVID-19 patients. And doctors in Japan report that a drug used to treat influenza appears to be effective in treating the virus.
In more good news, a team of infectious disease experts calculates that the fatality rate for coronavirus in Wuhan was about 1.4 percent, which is lower than earlier estimates. Automakers have agreed to make ventilators for hospitals that are running short, which would utilize shut-down factory space for the public good.
That's what Americans do best!
The Pentagon will provide five million respirator masks and 2,000 specialized ventilators as well. And a Navy hospital ship is being sent to a New York harbor to help with trauma causes, which would open up civilian rooms for infectious diseases.
Back in 2001 Americans had so much more patriotic pride that nothing could keep us down. America isn't perfect and has its problems, but think for one moment: if we are so bad as the left and the lying media wants us to believe, just tell me then why are there so many people in the world trying to get into our country?
I for one am sick of the corrupt media reporting, using Chinese propaganda to drag our America down! How about encouraging all Americans, letting them know we will beat this virus like all the other disasters before, which have tried time and time again to bring our great nation down.
I encourage all when any media outlet starts talking smack about America, get up and turn the channel. Americans stand up and be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.