Jaime Hererra Butler has represented the 3rd District since 2011. Since then, she has missed 837 roll call votes or about 13.5 percent of the time. The accepted average is about 2.2 percent. When she did vote, she voted 91.6 percent in 2017-18 and 70.3 percent in 2019-20 in line with President Trump’s position.
These votes include voting against raising the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour, condemning Trump’s comments against four congresswomen as racist, establishing humanitarian standards for people held in custody at the Mexican border, combating brutality and racial discrimination by police and expanding the Affordable Care Act.It’s time for Jaime to go. My vote will go to Carolyn Long!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.