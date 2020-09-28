Jaime Herrera Beutler takes credit in her TV spots for passage of the Paycheck Protection Plan and Health Care Enhancement Act, when she was just one of 388 representatives who voted for it. Her TV ads erroneously paint her opponent as opposing passage of these acts and in support of higher taxes, when no such positions have ever been taken by Carolyn Long.
In addition to voting over 60 times to end the Affordable Care Act (which by the way is the only legislation that covers pre-existing conditions), she voted to end Medicare and replace it with a private voucher system. Jaime has an abysmal record of missing over 13 percent of the vote and was primary sponsor for only five bills that have been enacted in her nine plus years in the House.
Her claim to legislative fame is limited to controlling the sea lion population, encouraging breastfeeding and trying to keep her Clark County constituents outraged about light rail and bridge tolls. She refuses to hold in person town halls, opting only to hold closely controlled conference calls where everyone is pre-screened. She is bought and paid for by special interest in Washington. When Obama was in the White House, she was an outspoken fiscal hawk; now with her masters in that position and federal debt and deficits at an all time high, not a peep.
She is obviously not up to the job. It’s time for change!
