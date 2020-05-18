I have appreciated Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s hard work and initiative to help Southwest Washington during the COVID-19 crisis.
The online town halls with Clark County Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick and business support organizations were informative.
The presentations and question and answer session provided essential information for preventing COVID-19 spread and surviving economically. Jaime’s website and emails provided vital information for individuals and for small businesses.
The information was correct, easy to access and comprehensive. I personally know many for whom this service reduced the negative impact of the pandemic. Jaime was active in Congress to rapidly respond to this crisis.
We are fortunate to have Jaime in Congress.
