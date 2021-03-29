I am writing you today in regards to the proposed removal of Who Song and Larry's and The Crab Shack. These are both Vancouver-Clark County intuitions.
The buildings on the waterfront coming into Washington have a unique and quaint style. The city council is wanting to destroy that. Now they want to put up a restaurant and 220 high-end apartments and underground parking.
They may not know this, but Vancouver does flood from time to time. I believe that they will be putting people and property at risk. Then the developer plans to ask for a multifamily tax exemption. This seems fraudulent to me. Thank you for you time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.