Once the pandemic passes, we will need to refocus on the long-term issues that confront our country. In my opinion, the largest of these are climate change, access to health care, the widening wealth gap and social justice.
Throughout her time in Congress, Jaimie Herrera-Beutler has not been a leader in addressing any of these vital issues.
Instead, she has consistently supported President Trump, who has tried to undo any progress that has been made in the past. For new leadership, please vote for Carolyn Long for Congress and Joe Biden for President.
