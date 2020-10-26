Our citizens have the opportunity for a breath of fresh air by writing in Tom Mielke for state senator in the 18th Legislative District. To free us from the abusive and burdensome Rivers of taxes and corruption of our current senator, write in Tom Mielke. Tom Mielke is well known by this district. He was our state representative for eight years and served as our county commissioner for eight years. Tom left office with his reputation as a truth teller and promise keeper intact. Unlike Rivers, he will put citizens welfare first above power and personal enrichment. Unlike Rivers (known now as Gas Tax Rivers), Mielke will not raise taxes or make deals with our corrupt governor that resulted in the highest gas tax in Washington state history! Unlike Ann Rivers, Tom Mielke will not flip flop on his opposition to bridge tolls and light rail which the voters have turned down numerous times. Unlike Rivers, Tom opposes the law she helped pass that allows women to receive financial compensation for having babies. What else can it be called but baby selling? Unlike Ann Rivers, who recently was involved in a pay to play scheme (online texts tell the story) in an attempt to bargain for a campaign contribution, Tom Mielke has a stellar reputation for honesty and integrity in public service and private industry. Mielke has been a successful business owner for over 18 years and has signed the back of a paycheck. He understands how important it is not to punish job creators with over taxation and burdensome regulations. Tom Mielke honors the constitution, our men and women in blue and the first and second amendment. Mielke served his country and is a decorated combat veteran. Ann Rivers has abandoned the people of her district and has been voting with the Democrats too frequently. She has lost the confidence of her district. Recently, the Clark County Republican Party Precinct Officers declined to endorse Rivers for re-election. The tide is turning all across our country. We must do our part to drain our own local swamp. Mielke's name will not be printed on your ballot. He is registered as a write-in candidate to give us a better choice. Send a message and write in Tom Mileke for state senator in the 18th Legislative District.
