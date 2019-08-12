As event co-leaders for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Clark County, Mandy Dunn and I would like to sincerely thank our community for its generosity and support. This year, 64 teams participated in the Relay For Life movement and raised over $200,000 so far to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.
We were honored to welcome and celebrate the lives of 177 cancer survivors, who walked the opening lap and inspired us all. Our luminaria ceremony demonstrated the community’s warmth and strength in honoring survivors and those who are no longer with us.
We would also like to thank the Relay for Life event volunteer leadership team, team captains, and participants who worked so hard to make this year’s event a success. And of course, thank you to our corporate sponsors for their support, which made all of this possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.