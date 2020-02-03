Bonds are for building!
In the state we live in, the way schools are built is through bonds. The state of Washington has a School Construction Assistance Program that will provide some funding from the state, but only when local dollars are at play (a bond, for example). We also can use impact fees, which have been raised to the highest in Clark County! Impact fees have already been used to purchase land for a new K-4 campus. This is all very important information to consider when you think about voting yes or no. The district is very limited in how they can get funding to build buildings. It’s not provided by other sources other than mentioned above. Knowing that, how can you not want to vote yes and support education for future generations just as previous generations did for you?
Good schools means great communities. Everyone benefits from an excellent school district. Don’t have kids in school? You’re still benefiting from the increased appreciation of your property value. When you decide to sell and upgrade, downsize, etc., you’ll reap the benefits.
You’ll be happy that you voted “yes!”
Maybe you want to stay where you are. You can still tap into that equity to do repairs or upgrades to your home. That would not be an option in a district with poorly ran schools, because property values are a direct correlation to the schools in district.
Now that we understand how schools are built and why they are so important to every resident – let’s look at the success of previous bonds. In 2012, we had successful additions at both of our elementary schools and a very nice addition to the high school. In 2017, we saw a beautiful new campus for our intermediate and middle school students, along with a new two-story wing at the high school and security upgrades district-wide.
These builds were all completed on time and under budget. This latest bond also accomplished a few important things that aren’t widely talked about. It finally allowed all of our administrative team to be housed in one adequate space for the first time in more than 30 years, and also provided Ridgefield with its first district preschool — childcare that was desperately needed in Ridgefield. The remodel of the old middle school property moved a ton of traffic out of downtown, which was such a relief to those of us who live and work downtown! The city and several other entities now rent space in our newly formed RACC building. What an excellent repurpose of space for our community.
Growth is not easy. There’s a reason why they call it “growing pains.” But there are rewards for doing it right, and we, as a community, are benefiting from a district with heart and soul for our kids and our community. Join me and my family in voting “yes” for Ridgefield schools.
