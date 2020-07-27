Washington state needs to find ways to help its citizens deal with the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. That should not include increasing taxes for those already devastated by this pandemic.
We also continue to be threatened with 2nd Amendment rights being taken away or lessened. Parental rights are in jeopardy.
We need a leader in Olympia who is a known entity, who is willing to continue to fight for our rights. Lynda Wilson is that person for the 17th District. She does not quit! She has a proven track record and will continue to put her constituents and their needs first. Vote to re-elect Senator Lynda Wilson.
