I am endorsing Rob Aichele for Ridgefield City Council Position No. 5.
I believe Rob will help Ridgefield manage responsible growth within our city while maintaining our small-town character.
He really cares about our community, our schools, our parks and our police enforcement.
Rob is a go-getter. He has done tremendous work with our local Lions Club and is a regular volunteer with the city of Ridgefield, the parks department and the Port of Ridgefield.
And he’s a helpful and caring neighbor. Just ask one of them.
Rob is always there when you need him. You will find no one more energetic than Rob. He will get things done.
Vote for Rob Aichele in the upcoming November election in Ridgefield.
