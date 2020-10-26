I am extremely grateful that I worked for an employer that offered health insurance coverage (not for free) and that I was able to continue paying for coverage after retiring. Because of the Affordable Care Act, I am receiving top notch care, and my coverage can’t be discontinued due to my now pre-existing condition of cancer. Because of the ACA, I don’t have to become homeless in order to afford to pay for my care. My medical costs over the six months from April through Sept. 24 have reached over $162,000. I am not done with either radiation or chemotherapy treatments until the middle of November. The protection the ACA provides me, and all of us, is in jeopardy. Trump and the Republicans in the Senate are pushing their Supreme Court nominee through in order to rule against the ACA and take health care away from millions, despite the public opinion polls showing overwhelming support for the continuation of the ACA. The Senate Republicans have had control for over nine years, including the last three years with a Republican president, but have failed totally to come up with a plan. Who are you voting for? The man with no plan or the man who was vice president when the ACA was enacted?
