The Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) saw the proposal for the world’s largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery in Kalama for what it is — a potential disaster for our communities, for Washington’s climate goals and for our environment. After six years of fighting this project, I’m ecstatic that Ecology listened to the overwhelming public opposition to this project, and after thorough consideration of the actual impacts, finally denied this project once and for all.
This is a hopeful illustration of Washington’s dedication to our climate goals and strong desire of the public to move away from fossil fuels. Combine this with recent federal court findings that the project is in violation of the National Environmental Protection Act and the Clean Water Act (thus invalidating the project’s federal construction permits), offers us the opportunity to pursue cleaner, more sustainable forms of energy.
As the climate crisis looms, we must focus on solutions that build resilience in our communities. We can no longer afford to consider development that we know will do harm to our communities and our shared environment.
Thank you Ecology! Thank you for relying on science, for listening to the public outcry and for standing up for our future by protecting our shared ecology. With this bold action, you have made it possible for our communities and our state to move forward with better solutions.
