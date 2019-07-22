We want to thank the Battle Ground community for participating in the recent fire/EMS annexation survey. The results showed that residents want to maintain quality emergency services as our community grows, and they consider Clark County Fire District 3 to be a trusted provider.
Battle Ground is the only city that contracts for emergency services in our area. This means the City funds the fire/EMS contract and other services (such as police, streets and parks maintenance) all through its property tax levy.
The current fire/EMS contract will exceed the City’s property tax collection revenues by 2021. Emergency service levels would have to be reduced for the City to maintain a balanced budget. That’s why the City will be asking voters to annex to the Fire District in 2020.
Under annexation, property owners would pay the Fire District directly. All property owners would pay the same rate for service. City residents would also be able to vote on fire commissioners, levies and bonds which they currently can’t do.
It is a priority of the City to provide quality emergency services for our community as it grows. In the next several months, we will be working on the details with Fire District 3 and sharing more information regarding potential annexation. We welcome your questions.
