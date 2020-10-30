If the Democrats win the upcoming election, they have every right to add two more justices to the Supreme Court. Here is why.
The Republicans did verbal and ideological gymnastics in 2016 to justify their indifference to Barack Obama’s selection for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland. Garland was a legitimate selection by a president elected by the people (elections have consequences). Merrick Garland by all accounts is a middle of the road jurist with superb qualifications and of excellent temperament. Barack Obama nominated him specifically because he would be palatable for the Republicans in the Senate. He was a noncontroversial pick from either the right or the left.
The Senate, led by the Republicans, blocked this nomination for close to a year in order to wait for the upcoming Presidential election. They spouted rhetoric about the nearness of the election and about how the American People need to have their voices heard. So, the Democrats, rightfully, in my opinion, get to have that justice back. Merrick Garland should be placed on the Supreme Court day one of the Biden Presidency.
The second new pick for the Supreme Court by the Democrats arises from this new nomination process which we are watching right now. The same incorrigible Senate, who despite all of their machinations in 2016 have decided to go forward with a nomination for a Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett, less than a month away from the Presidential election. The same rules should apply I would think. The American people should have their say seeing that the election is only weeks away not months away.
Unlike the Garland nomination, Barrett is not a middle of the road nominee; she is specifically and historically exceptionally right wing. Her nomination does nothing to bring the two parties together. Her nomination flies in the face of bipartisanship. There is no possible way any Democrat can support her. She will, of course, be confirmed because the Republicans can. They will do it because they can.
This travesty we are calling the nomination process should wait until after election. If the Republicans choose not to wait, then the Democrats are obliged to retrieve the center by adding a second additional justice. And they would be justified in doing so.
If the Republicans were concerned about packing the Court, then they would not be doing it themselves while we watch. If the Republicans were worried about the Democrats’ response to their controversial pick, they should have and could have waited. That would have been the American thing to do.
