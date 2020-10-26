The average American pays almost 15 times more in federal income tax than our billionaire president. In an entire year, he only paid $750, according to the New York Times. President Trump and Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler are self-interested. That’s why they passed the 2017 tax bill which gave massive tax breaks to large corporations, and left working Southwest Washingtonians out to dry.
We need a leader like Carolyn Long, who refuses corporate PAC money and is available to the people of Southwest Washington. Carolyn Long knows what it means to earn a paycheck. She worked through college as a union grocery store worker. All Jaime Herrera Beutler knows is getting thousands of dollars from her corporate donors, like the pharmaceutical industry and standing by while our prescription drug prices go up. Vote for Carolyn Long for Congress.
