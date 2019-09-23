Letter to the Editor
I am very concerned about the proposed methanol plant being considered for Kalama. This is a Chinese company that wants to rape our resources, pollute our air, water, and land and ship the end product, the methanol, back to them. Fracking of our land, shipping that volatile oil to be refined to methanol at the Northwest Innovation Works plant and then shipping this gas across the oceans is dangerous to us all, our land waters and air. This company released an Environmental Impact Study that was terribly lacking, and horribly misleading. Another alarm is a million gallons of Columbia River water that they will use daily in operating this plant. The plant will use more gas than all Pacific Northwest cities combined and needs massive new fracked gas pipeline expansions. I am against this devastating action. I do not want this happening to me! I was born in Cowlitz County, have two sons living there with three granddaughters and I don’t want this happening to my people or your people. Please help us in stopping the insanity. Reconsider the alternatives that are available and for the people of the USA.

