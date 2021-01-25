I commend Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Butler for her courage and commitment to her sworn oath of office, to vote for impeachment of Donald Trump.
Letter to the editor: Thank you, Herrera Beutler
- Frank Fortino/Clark County
