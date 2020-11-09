Hello neighbors. This weekend we had our second incident within four weeks of a stranger showing up at our door late at night with some sort of sob story. The last incident resulted in my daughter giving these thieves our WIFI info including password. Lucky for us my daughter realized her mistake as the woman became pushy and was trying to let herself into our home. She unplugged the WIFI box until I could call our provider the next day for assistance. The first incident was a young blond haired woman who showed up late with a sob story and needing to use our phone for an emergency call. She was trying to see what we had in our home. I share this with you so you don't fall victim. I know for my household we will no longer be opening our door to strangers at all. Be safe neighbors.
Letter to the editor: Be safe, neighbors
- Amber Martinell/Battle Ground
