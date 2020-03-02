Thank you to Brittney Tracy for her well-written article titled “Living with celiac disease and being gluten-free in Clark County.”
You described the disease well so that others can easily understand it better. I really appreciated the tips on restaurants in the area that were your favorite. It sounds like you have cause to eat out more than I do.
Maybe you would like to publish a book on gluten-free restaurants and gluten-free friendly restaurants in our area? Finding gluten-free friendly restaurants near home would be most appreciated by many of us who cannot eat gluten.
Thanks again for a great article.
