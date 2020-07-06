President Donald Trump has just asked the U.S. Supreme Court to entirely eliminate Obamacare during this deadly pandemic that has infected nearly 3 million Americans, killed nearly 130,000 people and filled hospitals.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, has been hanging with Trump and voted dozens of times to eliminate healthcare with no replacement. Both the president and Herrera Beutler are so obsessed with killing Obama’s accomplishments and filling their own party agenda, they have totally disregarded the welfare of their own constituents.
We desperately need Joe Biden and Carolyn Long as our lives currently don’t seem to have much value.
(1) comment
Keep voting Democrat and you'll saddle yourself with high taxes an totalitarian control of every aspect of your life.
But you might get Joe to call you a "Lying dog-faced pony soldier" and challenge you to an arm wrestling match.
Sheesh.
