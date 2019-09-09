At about 3:40 p.m., Sept. 4, I was heading west on NE Gabriel Road. I came upon a Storedahl mining truck that was broken down and stopped completely in the north lane of Gabriel road just before a curve in the road that does not allow visibility for seeing traffic in the oncoming lane.
There was no flagger for the situation so perhaps it had just happened.
At first, I tried to pass the truck but there was an oncoming vehicle in the south lane. So I had to back up quickly. At the same time, a second Storedahl mining truck was also traveling west on NE Gabriel Road and was right behind my vehicle.
This second mining truck could have easily hit me, or I could have been hit by a car while trying to pass the broken-down truck.
NE Gabriel Road does not have any shoulder on either side. This makes traveling with the Storedahl mining trucks extra dangerous.
Needless to say, this experience was very frightening to me.
These safety issues need to be addressed immediately before there is a fatality due to the mining trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.