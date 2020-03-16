Who was identified as the most effective legislator in Washington state by the Center for Effective Lawmaking?
This nonpartisan organization was created by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.
Their methodology is here: https://thelawmakers.org/methodology.
Who introduced the Pandemic Response and Emergency Preparation Act and the Coronavirus Worker Relief Act? Who introduced the House-passed bill to increase affordable housing (H.R. 4351) and the bill “Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act?” Who introduced the Better Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Act, H.R. 2986, to improve energy efficiency and strengthen grid security? All are bipartisan.
Who?
It was Jaime Herrera Beutler, our congresswoman! Southwest Washington loves Jaime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.