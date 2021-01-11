The citizens of the city of Kalama and the state of Washington would be foolish to allow Communist China to build the proposed methanol plant in Kalama.
These are the same Chinese Communists who have about a million of their own citizens locked up in camps. The same Communists who lock up journalists. The same Communists who are doing their best to steal our business, university, medical research, military and government data. The same Communists who are subverting what freedom is left in Hong Kong. The same Communists who control their media with an iron fist. The same Communists who manipulate their currency for nefarious trade. It won't be long until they work locally to undermine our local media and independence. To the citizens and leaders of Kalama and Washington State, don't be foolish. Keep the Chinese Communist funded methanol plant out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.