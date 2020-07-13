My thanks to Brian Mittge for his excellent opinion piece (“A matter of life and breath”). I believe he turned something political into something very personal. We often forget how a seemingly mundane choice, like stopping at a red light or slowing in a school zone, protects our family and others every day.
A special message to all mask-wearing warriors: You have enlisted in the war against COVID-19. As with most wars we never know when it will end. Remember that our eventual victory will be measured in lives saved. Thank you for your service!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.