Today I received two letters, one from Congresswoman Herrera Beutler and one from her opponent, Carolyn Long. Both letters spoke of what they believe a representative for our district should do and both discussed what they have done. But there was a difference in the letters. Carolyn Long paid for the postage to send the letter out. Congresswoman Beutler did not pay for the postage. She put it in an envelope labeled House of Representatives, public document, official business. I am sure many of you got the same letter. Delivery likely paid by you, the taxpayer It was not official business. It was a campaign document. What should we expect from a congresswoman with the lowest attendance record, holds no town halls (she is afraid to face us) and lied repeatedly during the debate? A career politician —.never had a real job. It's time she got one.You can not represent us if you won't meet with and listen to us. Carolyn Long has held town halls all over the district. She listens!
Letter to the Editor: Carolyn Long listens
- Evelina Crawford / Brush Prairie
