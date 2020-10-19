There are many reasons why it is in the best interest of Cowlitz County citizens to retain Commissioner Arne Mortensen. I’ll give just one. A very important one. Arne asks the right questions.
Commissioners face the task of making many decisions, tough decisions, decisions that affect all of us. Therefore, it is imperative that questions be asked before they vote “yea” or “nay” to budgets, policies, etc.
Here are three (of many) questions Arne has asked over the past four years:
1) Building Department presents budget to commissioners for approval. It includes an additional new car. Arne’s question: “Do you NEED another car?” They decided among themselves that they did not actually need one. Thanks Arne for every attempt to use our tax dollars in the best way possible.
2) The County Health Department gives their monthly official COVID-19 update in a public Zoom meeting. After an hour of talk and data given, Arne asks, “Is this actual data or modeled data?” The answer? Modeled data. Thanks for asking Arne. Five months into COVID-19, I would think they would be using actual data. There was plenty of it by then.
3) Another question to county health officials after they displayed and talked about a COVID-19 graph. Arne asks, “Why do you have the 'range of error' markers on this graph?” The answer? “Because we don’t really know.” Thanks Arne. We like to know the bases for the restrictive policies set in place.
Arne’s questions are needed to clarify information. His voting record proves him a trustworthy steward of our tax dollars. It is evident he is informed of the matters before him and considerate of the hard-earned dollars of the taxpayers who elected him. It is in the best interest of Cowlitz County citizens to retain Arne Mortensen for Commissioner District 1.
