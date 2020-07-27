Jaime Herrera Beutler (JHB) concedes we need to modernize policing. Yet she supports a Republican-backed bill purporting to address police misconduct that would not do any of the following: establish national standards for law enforcement, prohibit use of chokeholds or no-knock warrants, require use of federal funds to expand body camera use, fund community programs to change law enforcement culture, or create a public nationwide police misconduct registry to prevent problematic officers from moving around to other agencies.
Another bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, would do these things and much more. Why can't JHB match her words with action?
