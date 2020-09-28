Carolyn Long is a true advocate for sensible healthcare and does not support a healthcare “scheme” as our current representative Jamie Herrera Beautler alleges in a current ad on television.
Long supports improving the Affordable Care Act and believes that people should be able to access affordable healthcare when they need it. This is not a “scheme”; it is simply common sense and the right thing to do. Carolyn Long will bring to the 3rd District an allegiance to the people and is dedicated to improving our system of healthcare. Vote Carolyn Long for Congress!
