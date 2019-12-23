Regarding Tom Regan’s rebuttal to my letter to the editor, read Romans 2:11, Tom, because we don’t agree with you. We are on the left, so can we assume you are on the right? Countries that teach sex education in schools have the lowest teen pregnancy rates. I guess we could call your beliefs religious group-think. You won’t budge. I won’t budge. Enough said.
I will pray for you to be more accepting.
