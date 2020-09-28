We have resided in Longview, Washington for the past 49 years, where we have successfully raised our four children to adulthood. Throughout that time, we have voted in each local and national election. This year’s national election will be the most important one of them all.
We need representation that will show up for Southwest Washington, listen to our community, and fight for us. Jaime Herrera Beutler has failed our community by repeatedly voting against access to affordable healthcare and instead favoring her corporate donors. Carolyn Long is an accessible, pragmatic leader who will stand up for our access to affordable healthcare, improved broadband access and family-wage jobs.
We ask you to join us in supporting Carolyn Long for Congress because she will fight hard for every single one of us.
