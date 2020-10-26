When I was a boy I had a picture of JFK and Jackie hanging on the wall in my bedroom.
Like my parents, I was once a Democrat.
But in the years shortly before his death, my dad, a union man of long standing, tossed down his union newsletter and said, “Son, these new Democrats don't have our best interests at heart.”
He had loyally voted Democrat all his life.
As a union man of 33 years myself, first as shop steward over three shifts, successfully winning grievances and arbitrations for members regarding hours of work, overtime, safe job performance, then as contract negotiator, trustee board member, successfully leading the charge to stop two inside attempts to decertify our union, I remember telling international union leaders that using dues money to support liberal social issues and Democrat candidates would kill unions across the country.
One of the “big suits” leaned in mafioso-style and growled, “Bobby! We thought you were a good boy!”
Today's Democrats support sanctuary cities for lawbreakers.
They encouraged anarchists who took over city blocks in Seattle and eventually killed people.
They support rioters who torch police cars, block our freeways and bridges, attack innocent citizens, loot and destroy businesses, and governors who stubbornly keep freedom-killing restrictions on American citizens.
Former Planned Parenthood Clinic Director Abby Johnson (see the movie, 'Unplanned'), exposed the gruesome secrets of abortionists and now successfully helps workers to abandon abortuaries.
Modern science shows us ultrasound pictures of just how early human life begins in the womb. Democrats still demand that we add even more innocent baby girls and boys to the appalling number of 60 million aborted since Roe.
Democrats keep angling to strip Second Amendment freedoms from law-abiding citizens who own and carry firearms, while releasing violent criminals from prison — many convicted of gun crimes — in order to “keep them safe” from viruses.
Democrats still oppose completion of the border wall, though we now see how Illegal crossings and crimes have dropped significantly since 300 miles of wall have been completed.
Increasing taxes, micro-regulating businesses that create jobs, sometimes wholesale and sometimes through hidden costs, fees and directives are always policies Democrats push while telling us, “We're fighting for you!”
Education costs have skyrocketed while student performance in English, math and science continues to be dismal, all under Democrat control.
This, while students are taught that America is unjust and immoral, and while Democrats push “education” that questions students' “sexual identities” and libraries push “Drag Queen Story Hour.”
This is what voters want for their children and grandchildren?
Candidate Biden says Americans “don't deserve” to see his plans. Speaker Pelosi says “pass the bill before you see what's in it!”
Though once a Democrat, I now strongly urge voters to forget loyalty to a party long subverted and instead, vote Republican for every local, state and national office.
Free citizens cannot afford oppressive policies, lawlessness, violence, bitterness and hatred that have become standard features of the new Democrat party.
