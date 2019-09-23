Letter to the Editor
They are prosecuting General Flynn for one false statement to the FBI when they knew the answer to it. Martha Stewart was prosecuted for one false statement to the FBI, neither are FBI agents. So Andrew McCabe and eventually James Comey, who are FBI agents, better be prosecuted for multiple lies to the FBI and lies under oath. What has happened to equal justice under the law? This is our deep state and the swamp that Trump promised to drain. Thank you, Mr. President, for keeping your promises.

