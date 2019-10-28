Deanna Rusch is a champion for small businesses in Camas and absolutely deserves your vote.
I’m the owner of Arktana in Downtown Camas and Deanna has personally and professionally supported us during her years on council and before.
She has been super supportive of all of Downtown Camas. She shows up. She attends First Friday events. She shows up for ribbon cuttings. Please join me and my household in voting for Deanna Rusch for city council.
Thank you!
