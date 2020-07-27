We are in a unique time in the history of our state and our country. We need to hold on to those voices of reason in Olympia who care about those not receiving their unemployment benefits.
Those who continue to spotlight our veterans and the debt we owe them, including providing them with mental health counseling they may need. Those who continue to fight for a balanced budget not including new taxes.
Those with a proven track record of getting things done with integrity. In the 17th District, this describes Sen. Lynda Wilson. Re-elect Lynda Wilson to continue our fight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.