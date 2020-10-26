President Trump, you’re the greatest! The USA is doing better than ever before. How do I know? You keep telling us. And on COVID-19, you have been amazing, because you said so. Only 223,899 citizens dead by Oct 20 from COVID-19.
Americans dead:
• World War I — 116,516
• Korean War — 36,516
• Vietnam War — 58,209
• Gulf War — 294
• 9/11 terror attacks on U.S. — 2,977
• War in Afghanistan — 2,216
• War in Iraq — 4,497
Total — 221,225
The country is only losing about 675 more people per day from the pandemic and millions have lost their jobs and health insurance. Thousands of businesses gone and thousands more barely hanging on. But you survived the infection. So it can’t be that bad. Those people must be weak, or old, or poor. Just like you said, the virus affects “virtually nobody” anyway. So thank you President Trump. You’re the greatest.
