I am one of those who have protested our governor’s actions. For that I am called an extremist? Accused of being selfish and wanting to kill others? I also am a veteran. I spent 30 years wearing the uniform of our armed forces, so yes, I am extreme; about defending the constitution and all of our liberties.
As far as being selfish and not caring how many people I kill, that is disingenuous and a diversion from the facts. We went into this pandemic with certain concerns that time has given clarity to. The first; we thought the hospitals would be overrun. The fact today is that hospitals are empty and going bankrupt, ready to deal with any COVID-19 patients as necessary. Second; we thought the mortality rate was extremely high. The known fact today is that it is not high at all. Lastly; we thought through bad computer models that millions of Americans would die based on parameters that have been found false. The facts today are that nowhere near that many Americans are going to or were ever going to die.
The facts have changed, and yet the approach to the “crisis” remains the same. There is money and power involved with continuing our current tact, but it is disproportionate, foolish and destructive.
Lastly, we are not going to hide from this virus, then come out of our homes victorious and free from it. We are setting ourselves up for a greater crisis next fall when hospitals are broke and closed and a bunch of people with no immunity go out into the world during the next flu season and catch it. Protect the vulnerable, but for the great majority of Americans, this is not worth the price we are paying. We are destroying people’s lives, our security, our liberty and our future.
