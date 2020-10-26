Ann Rivers sent out a note in the mail that said “Seniors Across Washington Recently Received Their Tax Assessment.” It was followed by “A tax increase won’t be very far behind.” Give extra thought to the list of where your tax money goes: seniors, health care, mental health care, roads, fire departments and schools for our grandchildren. These are resources that give life to our community. If you are a senior who cannot pay your full amount of taxes there is a “Senior Citizen OR Disabled Person Exemption Program” that can help. It’s described on the back of your “Notice of Value” in your assessment. Or you can call (564) 397-2391 for information. This tax relief program is what Sen. Ann Rivers should have told you in her mailing. Just as she did in 2013 by leading the walk away from replacing the I-5 Bridge — Ann Rivers sees problems, not answers. Vote for solutions, vote for Rick Bell — give him a chance to work for you to find answers, to secure your future and the future health and care of our community with integrity and honesty. Vote for Rick Bell.
