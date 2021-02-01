In a huge victory for our communities and our climate, the Washington Department of Ecology has taken a protective step for our region by denying the shorelines permit for the world's largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery in the world! Doomed from the start, this project would have produced massive amounts of harmful greenhouse gas emissions and would have been a threat to the health and safety of our communities for decades.
We know this decision was not taken lightly. Ecology executed a thorough and research-based decision. The evidence of potential harm is overwhelming and ultimately, Ecology saw this project for what it really is, a green-washed disaster waiting to happen.
I applaud Ecology for doing the right thing and for envisioning a safer, healthier future for Washington and our region. Our communities and future generations are depending on moving away from dirty energy. As the climate crisis worsens, we need bold leadership such as this if we have any chance of building resilience and moving forward toward cleaner sources of energy.
Washington deserves a better vision for our future than dirty, dangerous fossil fuel projects. Finally, we can move past this ill-conceived idea toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. We are at a critical point and what we do now matters. Thank you Ecology for stepping up and protecting our chances for a safer, healthier future for generations to come!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.