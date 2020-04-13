We are fortunate to have a president who is a businessman rather than a politician. We have had three years of prosperity after suffering eight years of decline.
Until this virus hit the country, the unemployment rate had been the lowest it had been in years. More African Americans have been employed. The stock market has been the highest ever.
Had we not had this great economy, the situation would be far more dire.
To blame President Donald Trump for all the pain we are now experiencing is so undeserving. The malcontents need to look at past practices that have put us in this situation of the lack of necessary medical equipment. Barack Obama put a high tax on medical equipment which then forced the companies to go overseas where they could get the equipment cheaper. That fact along with various medicines from China put us at the mercy of China, which has come back to bite us.
How many remember the Swine Flu of 2008? Sixty million people were affected with the Swine Flu. Eighteen thousand people died from Swine Flu. Three hundred thousand people were hospitalized with Swine Flu. And you didn’t hear as much about that in the press as you are hearing with COVID-19. Why is that? Well, guess who was president then. If there had been criticism of Obama as there has been toward Trump, the critics would be called racists.
A sound, capitalistic economy makes these tragic events survivable. And we need a business person such as President Trump to bring us through.
