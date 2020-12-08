I chuckled at the Dec. 2 editorial page cartoon, but I think a second panel would have been fitting.
Picture President-elect Joe Biden leaning over toward his wary park bench mate and asking her “Would you like to touch my hairy leg? (Re: a June, 2017 Biden speech in Wilmington, Delaware)
Yakov Smirnoff was born in the Soviet Union (Ukraine) in 1951. He was able to immigrate to the U.S. in the 70s under a program that allowed wannabe defectors to be exchanged for American wheat. In short order he became a top tier comic by contrasting American freedom with Russian oppression. An example: “Here you have American Express Card, ‘Don’t leave home without it.’ In Russia we have Russian Express Card, ‘Don’t leave home.’”
Smirnoff’s catchphrase, “America, what a country!” is still apropos today but sadly in a different context.
Oh, and Merry Christmas, so long as the sentiment, which offends and threatens so many these days, is still allowed to be publicly expressed.
