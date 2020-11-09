Liberty is an important word for all Americans. It was once placed between two other important words: life and happiness. As important as these three words are, it seems the order they were written is also of great importance. Can I be happy without liberty? Can I be happy if others in my family are ill? Is it possible to enjoy liberty, or even happiness without life? As an American who shares his life with the people of this great country, shouldn’t I consider the lives of others when I consider the blessings of my own liberty?
In the current situation we find ourselves, it would seem the Declaration of Independence is giving us guidance about the harsh winter to come. Protect the lives of your family, and the lives of other American families by wearing masks, maintaining proper distance from each other, and avoiding large social gatherings this holiday season. Once this pandemic is over, liberty and happiness will surely follow.
This virus does not care what we think or what party we belong to. It is my hope to convince you that this issue is not about our principles or politics but is, in fact, patriotic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.