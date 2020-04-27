When I read or hear praise of Donald Trump I am left almost speechless. He has blood on his hands due to his failed response to the pandemic.
The facts are out there. The videos of his lies are out there. He is a narcissist whose only interest is in self aggrandizement and getting re-elected.
God help us if that happens.
(1) comment
Thank God President Trump has been on top of the pandemic panic from the beginning.
Hillary would have gotten us all killed.
Now we have to deal with, experts, officials and governors clinging to their last authoritarian rules.
Most Americans are not willing to be stampeded from fear to fear.
Does anyone remember the 'Non-Smoking Area' in restaurants, on airliners?
It did not last long.
People understood that air-handling equipment and natural air currents were spreading vapors and particles to all areas.
Plexiglas dividers in businesses, stores and on planes are more feelgood measures like social distancing.
If it's soothing to some folks, that's fine.
But people should remember that social distancing was factored in to all covid models and projections that were soon proven spectacularly inaccurate, had to be repeatedly 'revised' down.
Plexiglas dividers are binkys for grownups.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.